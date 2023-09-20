Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army warrant officer pays homage to Puerto Rican mentor and heritage

    ABERDEEN, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army Warrant Officer Catherine HidalgoAlmonte, the information systems technician for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) Command, celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month by paying homage to one of her mentors.

    HidalgoAlmonte, a San Juan, Puerto Rico, native, credits retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Rafael A. Urbina-Burgos for inspiring her to be herself, to never give up and to never forget where she came from.

    Urbina-Burgos served as a U.S. Army military police officer from March 1994 to July 2023, but prior to his service he was HidalgoAlmonte’s elementary school English instructor.

    HidalgoAlmonte never forgot what she learned from Urbina-Burgos and she would ultimately follow in his footsteps by joining the U.S. Army.

    As U.S. citizens, the people of Puerto Rico have served in every major U.S. military conflict since World War I.

    Although HidalgoAlmonte was born and raised in Puerto Rico, her parents hail from the Dominican Republic, a heritage she wears proudly.

    “My parents are Dominican,” said HidalgoAlmonte. “My last name Hidalgo comes from my dad's side, and Almonte from my mom's. Having both parent's last names is very common in our Hispanic culture. I carry them with honor for all the sacrifices they have made to ensure my success and to guide me to be a hardworking person.”

    HidalgoAlmonte began her military career in August 2013 as an enlisted Soldier, but after eight years, she opted to attend the U.S. Army's Warrant Officer Candidate School, located at Fort Novosel, Alabama.

    Now she serves in the U.S. Army’s one-of-a-kind command, helping to safeguard the nation from CBRNE threats.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 11:17
    Category: Package
    Location: ABERDEEN, MD, US 
    Hometown: SAN JUAN, PR

