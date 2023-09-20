Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Shaw Hurricane preparedness tips

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Lugo, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, explains how service members and civilians assigned to Shaw Air Force Base can stay safe in the event of a natural disaster. The office of emergency management provides updated information and resources to help keep the Team Shaw community prepared for any disaster. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 10:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898252
    VIRIN: 230914-F-VV695-1001
    Filename: DOD_109903904
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Shaw Hurricane preparedness tips, by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Emergency management
    20th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Team Shaw

