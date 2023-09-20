U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Lugo, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, explains how service members and civilians assigned to Shaw Air Force Base can stay safe in the event of a natural disaster. The office of emergency management provides updated information and resources to help keep the Team Shaw community prepared for any disaster. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 10:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898252
|VIRIN:
|230914-F-VV695-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109903904
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Team Shaw Hurricane preparedness tips, by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
