Team Shaw Hurricane preparedness tips

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898252" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Lugo, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, explains how service members and civilians assigned to Shaw Air Force Base can stay safe in the event of a natural disaster. The office of emergency management provides updated information and resources to help keep the Team Shaw community prepared for any disaster. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)