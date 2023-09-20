Polacca Wash Channel Excavation Project 2023

The Los Angeles District’s emergency management team, the Hopi Tribe Cultural Preservation Office, and the Tribe’s wildlife and ecosystem program manager tour the Polacca Wash Channel Excavation Project on the Hopi reservation Aug. 9, in Hopi, Arizona. The project was completed August 12. The district performs flood-response activities under emergency management authority Public law 84-99. Public Law 84-99, Emergency Response to Natural Disasters, is the Corps’ basic authority to provide for emergency activities in support of state and local governments prior to, during and after a flood event.
|08.09.2023
|09.22.2023 17:40
|Package
|898097
|230815-A-RY318-9007
|DOD_109901626
|00:01:34
|KYKOTSMOVI, AZ, US
|0
|0
