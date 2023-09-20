Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polacca Wash Channel Excavation Project 2023

    KYKOTSMOVI, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The Los Angeles District’s emergency management team, the Hopi Tribe Cultural Preservation Office, and the Tribe’s wildlife and ecosystem program manager tour the Polacca Wash Channel Excavation Project on the Hopi reservation Aug. 9, in Hopi, Arizona. The project was completed August 12. The district performs flood-response activities under emergency management authority Public law 84-99. Public Law 84-99, Emergency Response to Natural Disasters, is the Corps’ basic authority to provide for emergency activities in support of state and local governments prior to, during and after a flood event.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 17:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898097
    VIRIN: 230815-A-RY318-9007
    Filename: DOD_109901626
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: KYKOTSMOVI, AZ, US 

    Mesa
    Arizona
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Flood fight
    Los Angeles District
    Public Law 84-99
    Hopi Tribe

