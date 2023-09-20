Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division conducted a training exercise in Fort Polk, Louisiana, Feb. 24, 2023. This was the better prepare Soldiers for future deployments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 16:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898092
|VIRIN:
|230224-A-GW675-5266
|Filename:
|DOD_109901226
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 10th Mountain Division JRTC Exercise, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
