    10th Mountain Division JRTC Exercise

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division conducted a training exercise in Fort Polk, Louisiana, Feb. 24, 2023. This was the better prepare Soldiers for future deployments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898092
    VIRIN: 230224-A-GW675-5266
    Filename: DOD_109901226
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division JRTC Exercise, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    JRTC

