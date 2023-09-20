William Tell 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Seven U.S. Airmen from the 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils and lubricants team support the warfighter in 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 14, 2023. POL’s mission is to provide fuel support to Air Combat Command, U. S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, five wings, seven brigades, and over 60 mission partners across Joint Base Langley-Eustis. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 10:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|898048
|VIRIN:
|230914-F-QI804-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109899482
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
