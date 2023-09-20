William Tell 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAVANNAH, Ga. – Seven U.S. Airmen from the 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils and lubricants team support the warfighter in 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 14, 2023. POL’s mission is to provide fuel support to Air Combat Command, U. S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, five wings, seven brigades, and over 60 mission partners across Joint Base Langley-Eustis. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)