Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardians of the Night

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.19.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Rroswell, 374th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, practices bitework and detection at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2023. Military working dogs support the 374th SFS mission by practicing deterrence, detection and patrols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 01:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898015
    VIRIN: 230922-F-PJ020-1003
    Filename: DOD_109898922
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardians of the Night, by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    K-9
    dog
    374th Security Forces Squadron
    service dog
    military service dog
    374 SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT