William Tell 2023

Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, participate in the William Tell Air-to-Air competition competition at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, from Sept. 11 - 15, 2023. Hosted by Air Combat Command, the weeklong competition evaluated F-35, F-22 and F-15 Fighter Integration Teams from across the Department of the Air Force, employing Total Force combat-capable active-duty, Guard and Reserve Airmen in near-peer-like competition.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2023 16:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897958
|VIRIN:
|230921-Z-FV499-7634
|Filename:
|DOD_109898008
|Length:
|00:09:11
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
