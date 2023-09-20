Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    William Tell 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, participate in the William Tell Air-to-Air competition competition at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, from Sept. 11 - 15, 2023. Hosted by Air Combat Command, the weeklong competition evaluated F-35, F-22 and F-15 Fighter Integration Teams from across the Department of the Air Force, employing Total Force combat-capable active-duty, Guard and Reserve Airmen in near-peer-like competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897958
    VIRIN: 230921-Z-FV499-7634
    Filename: DOD_109898008
    Length: 00:09:11
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, William Tell 2023, by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    158th Fighter Wing
    William Tell
    Air Dominance Center
    ACCWT23
    WT23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT