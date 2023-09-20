William Tell 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, participate in the William Tell Air-to-Air competition competition at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, from Sept. 11 - 15, 2023. Hosted by Air Combat Command, the weeklong competition evaluated F-35, F-22 and F-15 Fighter Integration Teams from across the Department of the Air Force, employing Total Force combat-capable active-duty, Guard and Reserve Airmen in near-peer-like competition.