158th Fighter Wing at Air Defender 23

Approximately 220 aircraft and 10,000 personnel from 25 countries, including approximately 100 U.S. Air Force aircraft from the Air National Guard participated in Air Defender 2023 (AD23) from June 12 to 23, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrated both U.S. and allied air power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world.