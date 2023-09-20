Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    158th Fighter Wing at Air Defender 23

    GERMANY

    08.01.2023

    Video by Ryan Campbell, Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis and Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri

    158th Fighter Wing

    Approximately 220 aircraft and 10,000 personnel from 25 countries, including approximately 100 U.S. Air Force aircraft from the Air National Guard participated in Air Defender 2023 (AD23) from June 12 to 23, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrated both U.S. and allied air power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world.

