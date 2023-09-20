U.S. Airmen of the 187th Fighter Wing Security Forces and members of Montgomery SWAT perform building clearing procedures while U.S. Airforce firemen with the 187th Fighter Wing tend to casualties during an active shooter response joint training exercise, Dannelly Field, Sept. 20, 2023. This training exercise was in partnership between the 187th Fighter Wing and Montgomery SWAT, enabling both groups to effectively work together to prepare for real-world situations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Parra)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2023 15:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897944
|VIRIN:
|230920-A-PV404-7559
|Filename:
|DOD_109897856
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Active Shooter Response Exercise With 187th Fighter Wing and Montgomery SWAT, by SPC Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
