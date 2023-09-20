Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active Shooter Response Exercise With 187th Fighter Wing and Montgomery SWAT

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Video by Spc. Carlos Parra 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    U.S. Airmen of the 187th Fighter Wing Security Forces and members of Montgomery SWAT perform building clearing procedures while U.S. Airforce firemen with the 187th Fighter Wing tend to casualties during an active shooter response joint training exercise, Dannelly Field, Sept. 20, 2023. This training exercise was in partnership between the 187th Fighter Wing and Montgomery SWAT, enabling both groups to effectively work together to prepare for real-world situations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Parra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 15:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897944
    VIRIN: 230920-A-PV404-7559
    Filename: DOD_109897856
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Shooter Response Exercise With 187th Fighter Wing and Montgomery SWAT, by SPC Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SWAT
    187th Fighter Wing
    Alabama Air National Guard
    Active Shooter Training
    Building Clearing

