Active Shooter Response Exercise With 187th Fighter Wing and Montgomery SWAT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897944" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen of the 187th Fighter Wing Security Forces and members of Montgomery SWAT perform building clearing procedures while U.S. Airforce firemen with the 187th Fighter Wing tend to casualties during an active shooter response joint training exercise, Dannelly Field, Sept. 20, 2023. This training exercise was in partnership between the 187th Fighter Wing and Montgomery SWAT, enabling both groups to effectively work together to prepare for real-world situations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Parra)