    Bryte Yard: Master Craftsmen of USACE

    WEST SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by John Prettyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    When the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District encounters a maintenance challenge or needs an innovative solution, they turn to Bryte Yard. Discover more about this small, yet impactful team of craftsmen. For over 70 years, they've tackled complex challenges, ensuring that USACE projects and facilities in California's Central Valley continue to operate and serve our communities.

    (Stock video footage licensed with Getty Images. Narration licensed with Speech.Maila.AI)

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    welding
    heavy equipment
    maintenance
    Bryte Yard
    West Sacramento

