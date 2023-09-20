Bryte Yard: Master Craftsmen of USACE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897942" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

When the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District encounters a maintenance challenge or needs an innovative solution, they turn to Bryte Yard. Discover more about this small, yet impactful team of craftsmen. For over 70 years, they've tackled complex challenges, ensuring that USACE projects and facilities in California's Central Valley continue to operate and serve our communities.



(Stock video footage licensed with Getty Images. Narration licensed with Speech.Maila.AI)