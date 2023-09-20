Bryte Yard: Master Craftsmen of USACE

When the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District encounters a maintenance challenge or needs an innovative solution, they turn to Bryte Yard. Discover more about this small, yet impactful team of craftsmen. For over 70 years, they've tackled complex challenges, ensuring that USACE projects and facilities in California's Central Valley continue to operate and serve our communities.
(Stock video footage licensed with Getty Images. Narration licensed with Speech.Maila.AI)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2023 15:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897942
|VIRIN:
|230921-A-AN535-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109897834
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|WEST SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Army Corps of Engineers
