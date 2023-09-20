Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    William Tell 2023

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    SAVANNAH, Ga. – Seven U.S. Airmen from the 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils and lubricants team support the warfighter in 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 14, 2023. POL’s mission is to provide fuel support to Air Combat Command, U. S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, five wings, seven brigades, and over 60 mission partners across Joint Base Langley-Eustis. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 15:00
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Petroleum Oil and Lubricants
    William Tell
    Air Dominance Center
    633d Logistics Readiness Squadron
    ACCWT23
    Air-to-Air Dominance

