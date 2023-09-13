Petty Officer 1st Class Salvador Macias of Maritime Safety and Security Team Los Angeles/Long Beach receives the DSF Award for Outstanding Mission Support

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Petty Officer 1st Class Salvador Macias, from the Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) in Los Angeles-Long Beach, is the recipient of the DSF Award for Outstanding Mission Support; by the Office of Specialized Capabilities (CG-721) - host of the 2022 DSF Commanding Officer’s Conference April 18-20 in Leesburg, Virginia, 2023.
The conference recognizes one person who provided outstanding mission support through training, management or logistical excellence at any DSF Unit - Macias led more than 100 multi-asset engineering evolutions, executing 4,800 maintenance labor hours that enabled unit assets to complete a record 3,890 underway hours in a single year, while facilitating uninterrupted DSF pursuit operations at the southwest border by providing tireless engineering support to deployed crews from four MSSTs. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard B. Uranga)
