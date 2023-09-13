Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Petty Officer 1st Class Salvador Macias of Maritime Safety and Security Team Los Angeles/Long Beach receives the DSF Award for Outstanding Mission Support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Petty Officer 1st Class Salvador Macias, from the Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) in Los Angeles-Long Beach, is the recipient of the DSF Award for Outstanding Mission Support; by the Office of Specialized Capabilities (CG-721) - host of the 2022 DSF Commanding Officer’s Conference April 18-20 in Leesburg, Virginia, 2023.
    The conference recognizes one person who provided outstanding mission support through training, management or logistical excellence at any DSF Unit - Macias led more than 100 multi-asset engineering evolutions, executing 4,800 maintenance labor hours that enabled unit assets to complete a record 3,890 underway hours in a single year, while facilitating uninterrupted DSF pursuit operations at the southwest border by providing tireless engineering support to deployed crews from four MSSTs. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard B. Uranga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897473
    VIRIN: 230629-G-QP014-1058
    Filename: DOD_109890647
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Petty Officer 1st Class Salvador Macias of Maritime Safety and Security Team Los Angeles/Long Beach receives the DSF Award for Outstanding Mission Support, by PO3 Richard Uranga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    uscg
    maritime safety and security
    Msst
    dsf
    specialized capabilities
    Outstanding mission support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT