1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team with the Directorate of Public Works work together to produce an instructional and demonstrational video on how to properly utilize and maintain Scouts Out Wash Rack located on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA., Sept. 6, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 13:24
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|897470
|VIRIN:
|230918-A-SJ062-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109890633
|Length:
|00:06:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Scouts Out Wash Rack Demonstrational Video, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
