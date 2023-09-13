Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scouts Out Wash Rack Demonstrational Video

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team

    1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team with the Directorate of Public Works work together to produce an instructional and demonstrational video on how to properly utilize and maintain Scouts Out Wash Rack located on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA., Sept. 6, 2023.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 13:24
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 897470
    VIRIN: 230918-A-SJ062-1001
    Filename: DOD_109890633
    Length: 00:06:45
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scouts Out Wash Rack Demonstrational Video, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Wash Rack
    1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Scouts Out

