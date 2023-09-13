Dallas Cowboys Shoutout- Capt. Brent Gaut

Capt. Brent C. Gaut, from Stockton, California, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier George Washington (CVN 73), gives a shout out to NFL Team, the Dallas Cowboys, aboard the ship in Norfolk, Virginia on Sept. 7, 2023. George Washington is homeported in Naval Station Norfolk in the stages of inspection and survey, a comprehensive evaluation of the material condition of the ship to ensure its fully prepared for sea operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin B. Lawson)
|09.07.2023
|09.17.2023 14:47
|Greetings
|897311
|230907-N-SP277-7527
|DOD_109888676
|00:00:12
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|1
|1
