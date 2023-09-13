Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dallas Cowboys Shoutout- Capt. Brent Gaut

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Lawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Capt. Brent C. Gaut, from Stockton, California, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier George Washington (CVN 73), gives a shout out to NFL Team, the Dallas Cowboys, aboard the ship in Norfolk, Virginia on Sept. 7, 2023. George Washington is homeported in Naval Station Norfolk in the stages of inspection and survey, a comprehensive evaluation of the material condition of the ship to ensure its fully prepared for sea operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin B. Lawson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 14:47
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 897311
    VIRIN: 230907-N-SP277-7527
    Filename: DOD_109888676
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dallas Cowboys Shoutout- Capt. Brent Gaut, by PO3 Justin Lawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN73
    USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    USSGW
    NFL2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT