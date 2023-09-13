Best Your Best Day 2023

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Arkansas National Guard Be Your Best Day, Sept. 16, 2023, on Camp Joseph T. Robinson, North Little Rock. Opening Ceremony, C-130 and Black Hawk flyover, military equipment displays, high school cross country competition, Army combat fitness competition, and a BBQ cookoff competition.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023 13:21
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US

    Arkansas National Guard
    Be Your Best Day
    high school cross country
    BBQ cookoff

