Best Your Best Day 2023

The Arkansas National Guard Be Your Best Day, Sept. 16, 2023, on Camp Joseph T. Robinson, North Little Rock. Opening Ceremony, C-130 and Black Hawk flyover, military equipment displays, high school cross country competition, Army combat fitness competition, and a BBQ cookoff competition.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2023 13:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897293
|VIRIN:
|230916-Z-XQ359-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109888292
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
