    US Air Force Birthday

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Thompson 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    The United States Air Force, established September 18, 1947, celebrates 76 years of airpower. This video recognizes the past, present and future of the Air Force, highlighting the people that make the mission possible. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897246
    VIRIN: 230915-F-JB127-5718
    Filename: DOD_109887196
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Air Force Birthday, by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Air Force Birthday
    airpower
    jbphh
    oahu
    community
    US Air Force
    USAF

