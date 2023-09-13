The United States Air Force, established September 18, 1947, celebrates 76 years of airpower. This video recognizes the past, present and future of the Air Force, highlighting the people that make the mission possible. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897246
|VIRIN:
|230915-F-JB127-5718
|Filename:
|DOD_109887196
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, US Air Force Birthday, by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
