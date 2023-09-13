Team U.S. athletes compete in sitting volleyball in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 14, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 11:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897213
|VIRIN:
|230914-O-XX948-8695
|PIN:
|230914-M
|Filename:
|DOD_109886607
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|DUSSELDORF, NW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Sitting Volleyball | Highlight, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
