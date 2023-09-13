Team U.S. athletes compete in archery during the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 15, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation.
Anthony Beauchamp
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 10:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897196
|VIRIN:
|230914-O-XX948-8112
|PIN:
|230914-F
|Filename:
|DOD_109886435
|Length:
|00:06:14
|Location:
|DUSSELDORF, NW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Archery | B-Roll, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT