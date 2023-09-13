FETAT conference pools partnerships

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The annual Far East Tactics Analysis Team conference, which brings together defense operations and intelligence representatives from five countries, was held at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 21-25. The event was hosted by the Koku Jieitai Air Defense Command (ADC) and U.S. Fifth Air Force, and participants hailed from the British Royal Air Force, the Royal Australian Air Force, and the Canadian Armed Forces.