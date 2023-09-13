The annual Far East Tactics Analysis Team conference, which brings together defense operations and intelligence representatives from five countries, was held at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 21-25. The event was hosted by the Koku Jieitai Air Defense Command (ADC) and U.S. Fifth Air Force, and participants hailed from the British Royal Air Force, the Royal Australian Air Force, and the Canadian Armed Forces.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 23:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897150
|VIRIN:
|230830-F-ZV099-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109885495
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, FETAT conference pools partnerships, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
