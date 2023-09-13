Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FETAT conference pools partnerships

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.30.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The annual Far East Tactics Analysis Team conference, which brings together defense operations and intelligence representatives from five countries, was held at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 21-25. The event was hosted by the Koku Jieitai Air Defense Command (ADC) and U.S. Fifth Air Force, and participants hailed from the British Royal Air Force, the Royal Australian Air Force, and the Canadian Armed Forces.

    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

