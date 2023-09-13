Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Marinette (LCS 25) Virtual Tour

    MARINETTE, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Huynh  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Menominee, Michigan (Sept. 14, 2023) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Shane Brewer, Commanding Officer, USS Marinette (LCS 25) along with the crew of the Navy’s newest littoral combat ship, conduct a virtual tour ahead of her commissioning ceremony in Menominee, Michigan on Sept. 16. USS Marinette is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor Marinette, Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 21:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897135
    VIRIN: 230914-N-IW125-1001
    Filename: DOD_109885306
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: MARINETTE, WI, US 
    Hometown: MARINETTE, WI, US
    Hometown: MENOMINEE, MI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Marinette (LCS 25) Virtual Tour, by PO2 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCS
    Mayport
    USS Marinette
    LCS 25
    USS Marinette commissioning
    Marinette Commissioning

