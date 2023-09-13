USS Marinette (LCS 25) Virtual Tour

Menominee, Michigan (Sept. 14, 2023) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Shane Brewer, Commanding Officer, USS Marinette (LCS 25) along with the crew of the Navy’s newest littoral combat ship, conduct a virtual tour ahead of her commissioning ceremony in Menominee, Michigan on Sept. 16. USS Marinette is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor Marinette, Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/Released)
|09.14.2023
|09.14.2023 21:08
|Video Productions
|897135
|230914-N-IW125-1001
|DOD_109885306
|00:05:40
|MARINETTE, WI, US
|MARINETTE, WI, US
|MENOMINEE, MI, US
|0
|0
