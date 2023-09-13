1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation (1-168th GSAB) holds change of command ceremony between outgoing commander Lt. Col Andy Collins and incoming commander Lt. Col. Emily Gerding. The ceremony took place at the Army Aviation Sustainment Facility, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington on Sep 10, 2023. The training and operational highlight video was produced by Pfc. Wyatt Reader, D Co. 1-168th GSAB.
|09.10.2023
|09.14.2023 14:20
|Video Productions
|897070
|230910-Z-MQ506-1001
|DOD_109884514
|Length:
|00:47:02
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
This work, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion Change of Command, by John Berezich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
