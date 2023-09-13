Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion Change of Command

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Video by John Berezich 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation (1-168th GSAB) holds change of command ceremony between outgoing commander Lt. Col Andy Collins and incoming commander Lt. Col. Emily Gerding. The ceremony took place at the Army Aviation Sustainment Facility, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington on Sep 10, 2023. The training and operational highlight video was produced by Pfc. Wyatt Reader, D Co. 1-168th GSAB.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 14:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897070
    VIRIN: 230910-Z-MQ506-1001
    Filename: DOD_109884514
    Length: 00:47:02
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion Change of Command, by John Berezich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Washington
    change of command
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard

