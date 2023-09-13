Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Responds to Medevac Request from Vessel Ranger 85

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    Coast Guard medevacs a 68-year-old man from a charter fishing vessel 40 miles off the Point Loma coast in San Diego, Sep. 14, 2023. The fishing vessel Ranger 85 contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders requesting a medevac for a man with a laceration requiring higher levels of medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard Video released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 13:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897067
    VIRIN: 230914-G-WE178-6083
    Filename: DOD_109884482
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Responds to Medevac Request from Vessel Ranger 85, by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medevac
    san diego
    uscg

