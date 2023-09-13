Coast Guard medevacs a 68-year-old man from a charter fishing vessel 40 miles off the Point Loma coast in San Diego, Sep. 14, 2023. The fishing vessel Ranger 85 contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders requesting a medevac for a man with a laceration requiring higher levels of medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard Video released)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897067
|VIRIN:
|230914-G-WE178-6083
|Filename:
|DOD_109884482
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Coast Guard Responds to Medevac Request from Vessel Ranger 85, by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
