Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Sitting Volleyball

Team U.S. athletes compete in sitting volleyball during the 2023 Invictus Games, in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 13, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation.
|09.14.2023
|09.14.2023 13:37
|B-Roll
|897066
|230914-O-XX948-3510
|230914-A
|DOD_109884444
|00:05:45
|DUSSELDORF, NW, DE
|0
|0
