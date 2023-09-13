MCSFR Range

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment (MCSFR) conduct live-fire exercises at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Virginia, September 7, 2023. The SMASH 2000L is a high-tech individual fire control system with sophisticated ballistic processing that can recognize, track, and engage unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and ground targets with unmatched precision. Marines with MCSFR trained with the SMASH 2000L to improve capabilities of engaging and destroying UAS and other ground-based targets. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Hannah Adams)
|09.07.2023
|09.14.2023 09:50
|B-Roll
|897028
|230908-M-ZJ641-1001
|DOD_109883842
|00:01:48
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
