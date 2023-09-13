Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCSFR Range

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. Hannah Adams 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment (MCSFR) conduct live-fire exercises at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Virginia, September 7, 2023. The SMASH 2000L is a high-tech individual fire control system with sophisticated ballistic processing that can recognize, track, and engage unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and ground targets with unmatched precision. Marines with MCSFR trained with the SMASH 2000L to improve capabilities of engaging and destroying UAS and other ground-based targets. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Hannah Adams)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 09:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897028
    VIRIN: 230908-M-ZJ641-1001
    Filename: DOD_109883842
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US 

    This work, MCSFR Range, by Sgt Hannah Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    range
    training
    MARFORCOM
    MCSFR
    FMFLANT
    MARFORNORTHCOM

