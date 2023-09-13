MCSFR Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897028" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment (MCSFR) conduct live-fire exercises at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Virginia, September 7, 2023. The SMASH 2000L is a high-tech individual fire control system with sophisticated ballistic processing that can recognize, track, and engage unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and ground targets with unmatched precision. Marines with MCSFR trained with the SMASH 2000L to improve capabilities of engaging and destroying UAS and other ground-based targets. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Hannah Adams)