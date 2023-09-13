Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report 230915

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    09.12.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner and Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: U.S. Army Soldiers unload military equipment in preparation for future missions, and the Powidz military community in Poland honored Patriot Day.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 09:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 897015
    VIRIN: 230912-F-MY398-1756
    Filename: DOD_109883424
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    This work, AFN Europe Report 230915, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner and A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Unload
    Poland
    Patriot Day
    Equipment
    AFN Europe Report

