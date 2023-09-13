Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jagers Vs. Ginoza RFC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.03.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    The Courtney Rugby Club played against the Ginoza Rugby Football Club in a rugby tournament, Sept. 3, 2023, at Okinawa, Japan. The Courtney Rugby Club is a club on the island of Okinawa for active duty service members and dependents. The tournament brought together both U.S. and Okinawan personnel, strengthening relationships. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 00:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897007
    VIRIN: 230903-N-CZ893-1001
    Filename: DOD_109883123
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jagers Vs. Ginoza RFC, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    strengthening relationships
    Courtney Rugby Club
    Ginoza Rugby Football Club
    U.S. and Okinawan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT