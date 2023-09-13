The Courtney Rugby Club played against the Ginoza Rugby Football Club in a rugby tournament, Sept. 3, 2023, at Okinawa, Japan. The Courtney Rugby Club is a club on the island of Okinawa for active duty service members and dependents. The tournament brought together both U.S. and Okinawan personnel, strengthening relationships. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 00:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|897007
|VIRIN:
|230903-N-CZ893-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109883123
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jagers Vs. Ginoza RFC, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT