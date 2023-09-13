Jagers Vs. Ginoza RFC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897007" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Courtney Rugby Club played against the Ginoza Rugby Football Club in a rugby tournament, Sept. 3, 2023, at Okinawa, Japan. The Courtney Rugby Club is a club on the island of Okinawa for active duty service members and dependents. The tournament brought together both U.S. and Okinawan personnel, strengthening relationships. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)