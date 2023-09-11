JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Airmen honor Tide Z-423, 633d Security Forces Squadron military working dog, with a memorial service at the chapel on Joint Base Langley–Eustis, Sep. 8, 2023. Tide was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his service from April 2017 to Aug. 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 09:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896891
|VIRIN:
|230908-F-SO714-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109881289
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Tide memorial video, by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
