    Tide memorial video

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Airmen honor Tide Z-423, 633d Security Forces Squadron military working dog, with a memorial service at the chapel on Joint Base Langley–Eustis, Sep. 8, 2023. Tide was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his service from April 2017 to Aug. 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 09:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896891
    VIRIN: 230908-F-SO714-1001
    Filename: DOD_109881289
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tide memorial video, by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Memorial
    Langley
    Security Forces
    Military Working Dog
    JBLE
    Ian Sullens

