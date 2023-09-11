Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by 1st Sgt. Deane Barnhardt 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    U.S. Army Forces Command, Commanding General Andrew Poppas and Command Sergeant Major TJ Holland discuss suicide prevention and ACE; Ask, Care and Escort. If you are struggling or having thoughts of harming yourself call 988. You can also speak with a Chaplain, Military Family Life Counselors for help.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 09:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 896886
    VIRIN: 230913-A-BQ050-2427
    Filename: DOD_109881228
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, by 1SG Deane Barnhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM

