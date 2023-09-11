U.S. Army Forces Command, Commanding General Andrew Poppas and Command Sergeant Major TJ Holland discuss suicide prevention and ACE; Ask, Care and Escort. If you are struggling or having thoughts of harming yourself call 988. You can also speak with a Chaplain, Military Family Life Counselors for help.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 09:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|896886
|VIRIN:
|230913-A-BQ050-2427
|Filename:
|DOD_109881228
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, by 1SG Deane Barnhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT