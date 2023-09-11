Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Fire Training at Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    The Vandenberg Fire Department performs live fire training at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 15, 2023. Live fire training teaches the fire fighters how to safely and effectively fight fires in a controlled setting under supervision. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 19:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896856
    VIRIN: 230912-F-GJ070-1001
    Filename: DOD_109880320
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    TAGS

    live fire training
    safety
    VSFB
    SLD30
    Vandenberg Fire Department

