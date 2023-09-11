The Vandenberg Fire Department performs live fire training at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 15, 2023. Live fire training teaches the fire fighters how to safely and effectively fight fires in a controlled setting under supervision. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 19:15
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
