We will never forget

U.S. Army NATO held a Memorial Walk at the Nature Adventure Trail in Enkenbach, Germany on Sept. 11 to honor those who lost their lives at the Pentagon, the World Trade Center and aboard United Airlines flight 93.
09.12.2023
09.12.2023
Video Productions
ENKENBACH-ALSENBORN, RP, DE
