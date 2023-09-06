Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We will never forget

    ENKENBACH-ALSENBORN, RP, GERMANY

    09.12.2023

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    U.S. Army NATO held a Memorial Walk at the Nature Adventure Trail in Enkenbach, Germany on Sept. 11 to honor those who lost their lives at the Pentagon, the World Trade Center and aboard United Airlines flight 93.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 04:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896744
    VIRIN: 230912-A-QI808-1000
    PIN: 230912
    Filename: DOD_109878592
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: ENKENBACH-ALSENBORN, RP, DE 

    This work, We will never forget, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    We will never forget

