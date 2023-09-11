We will never forget

SEMBACH, Germany — U.S. Army NATO held a Memorial Walk at the Nature Adventure Trail in Enkenbach, Germany on Sept. 11 to honor those who lost their lives at the Pentagon, the World Trade Center and aboard United Airlines flight 93.



“Thank you everyone for participating in this important observance,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Kisha M. Thomas. “We are coming together today to honor and remember the 2,996 individuals who were killed on Sept. 11, 2001, during the terrorist attack. Also, the individuals that were injured and those who rose to service, the first responders, volunteers, rescue and recovery workers and the hundreds of thousands who serve or have served in our armed forces at home and overseas.



“Twenty-two years have passed since that attack and for those of us who experienced that day, it remains vivid and unforgettable.



“Those born after inherited a world forever and tragically altered. As we walk this trail today, please remember regardless of whatever differences we may have as people, that we are unified today by our human decency and our universal compassion for the well-being of others.”



The mission of U.S. Army NATO is to provide individual Soldier and family training, logistics, human resources, and administrative agent support for about a thousand Soldiers and their families assigned to NATO force structure organizations at 82 locations in the United States and 21 NATO member nations in Europe to ensure ready and resilient Soldiers, develop leaders, maintain joint and multinational partnerships, and enhance an evolving alliance.

