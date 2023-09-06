Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    William Tell 2023

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    SAVANNAH, Ga. – The first day of the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition commenced with various fighter jets from Air Combat Command taking off at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. The week-long event will showcase the air-to-air capabilities of the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning and F-15 Eagle units representing ACC and Pacific Air Force wings, as well as Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force reel by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    TAGS

    F-22
    1st Fighter Wing
    William Tell
    Air Dominance Center
    ACCWT23
    Air-to-Air Dominance

