William Tell 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The first day of the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition commenced with various fighter jets from Air Combat Command taking off at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. The week-long event will showcase the air-to-air capabilities of the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning and F-15 Eagle units representing ACC and Pacific Air Force wings, as well as Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force reel by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 19:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896679
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-QI804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109877468
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
