William Tell 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. – U.S. Airmen from the 27th Fighter Generation Squadron and 7th Fighter Training Squadron prepare and fly F-22 Raptors during the first day of the William Tell Air-to-Air Competition at Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. The competition environment William Tell brings drives participants to push themselves towards excellence, strengthening the U.S. Air Force’s drive to be the best in all domains, as our adversaries are doing the same. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 15:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896667
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-QI804-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109877183
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
