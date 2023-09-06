William Tell 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896667" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SAVANNAH, Ga. – U.S. Airmen from the 27th Fighter Generation Squadron and 7th Fighter Training Squadron prepare and fly F-22 Raptors during the first day of the William Tell Air-to-Air Competition at Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. The competition environment William Tell brings drives participants to push themselves towards excellence, strengthening the U.S. Air Force’s drive to be the best in all domains, as our adversaries are doing the same. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)