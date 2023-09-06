Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    William Tell 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    SAVANNAH, Ga. – U.S. Airmen from the 27th Fighter Generation Squadron and 7th Fighter Training Squadron prepare and fly F-22 Raptors during the first day of the William Tell Air-to-Air Competition at Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. The competition environment William Tell brings drives participants to push themselves towards excellence, strengthening the U.S. Air Force’s drive to be the best in all domains, as our adversaries are doing the same. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896667
    VIRIN: 230911-F-QI804-1002
    Filename: DOD_109877183
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, William Tell 2023, by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-22
    1st Fighter Wing
    William Tell
    Air Dominance Center
    ACCWT23
    Air-to-Air Dominance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT