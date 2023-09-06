General Mark Kelly Arrives at William Tell 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga.--U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly commander of Air Combat Command, Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, ACC, command chief, Col. Brandon Tellez, 1st Fighter Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Adam Guest, 1st FW command chief, arrive at the Air Dominance Center, Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 10, 2023. The Air Dominance Center will host the 2023 William Tell air-to-air competition from Sept. 11-15 after a 19-year hiatus.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 14:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896658
|VIRIN:
|230910-F-QI804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109876915
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
