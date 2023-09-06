Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Mark Kelly Arrives at William Tell 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    SAVANNAH, Ga.--U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly commander of Air Combat Command, Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, ACC, command chief, Col. Brandon Tellez, 1st Fighter Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Adam Guest, 1st FW command chief, arrive at the Air Dominance Center, Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 10, 2023. The Air Dominance Center will host the 2023 William Tell air-to-air competition from Sept. 11-15 after a 19-year hiatus.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 14:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896658
    VIRIN: 230910-F-QI804-1001
    Filename: DOD_109876915
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Mark Kelly Arrives at William Tell 2023, by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Savannah
    William Tell
    Air Dominance Center
    ACCWT23
    air-to-air dominance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT