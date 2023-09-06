In the newest Risk Management in 45 seconds or less, Leonard "Dr. Love" Jones explains the importance of learning the customs, courtesies and laws while living or visiting other countries.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 14:15
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|896652
|VIRIN:
|230901-F-MJ378-4528
|Filename:
|DOD_109876798
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Overseas Driving, by Keith Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
