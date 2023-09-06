Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Overseas Driving

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Video by Keith Wright 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    In the newest Risk Management in 45 seconds or less, Leonard "Dr. Love" Jones explains the importance of learning the customs, courtesies and laws while living or visiting other countries.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    Driving Safety
    Risk Management
    Driving
    RM

