Aircraft maintenance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896634" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers with Delta Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade perform maintenance checks on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Pennsylvania Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility #1 at Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap, Sept. 9, 2023. These checks are completed on a flight mileage basis to maintain the functionality and safety of the aircraft. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)