U.S. Soldiers with Delta Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade perform maintenance checks on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Pennsylvania Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility #1 at Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap, Sept. 9, 2023. These checks are completed on a flight mileage basis to maintain the functionality and safety of the aircraft. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 12:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896634
|VIRIN:
|230909-Z-PS821-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_109876368
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FORT INDAINTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aircraft maintenance, by 2LT Kate Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
