    Aircraft maintenance

    FORT INDAINTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with Delta Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade perform maintenance checks on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Pennsylvania Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility #1 at Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap, Sept. 9, 2023. These checks are completed on a flight mileage basis to maintain the functionality and safety of the aircraft. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 12:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT INDAINTOWN GAP, PA, US

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    maintenance
    Readiness
    Aviation
    UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

