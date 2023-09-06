Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    William Tell 2023

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSITS, Va. -- The motion graphic depicting the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition logo made at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 23, 2023. WT is back after a 19-year hiatus at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia to test real-world capabilities. (U.S. Air Force motion graphic by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Georgia
    Savannah
    William Tell
    Air Dominance Center
    ACCWT23
    air-to-air dominance

