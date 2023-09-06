U.S. Army Reserve Activates New Unit in Germany

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896549" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 163rd Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command, activated during a ceremony following the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade deactivation ceremony hosted by the command Sep. 9, 2023, at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Elizabeth Arroyo-Fiske, the Chief of Justice for the 7th Mission Support Command, narrated the ceremony, and discusses the ceremony in this 1:00 video story.



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)