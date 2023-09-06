The 163rd Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command, activated during a ceremony following the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade deactivation ceremony hosted by the command Sep. 9, 2023, at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Elizabeth Arroyo-Fiske, the Chief of Justice for the 7th Mission Support Command, narrated the ceremony, and discusses the ceremony in this 1:00 video story.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 06:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896549
|VIRIN:
|230909-A-GP059-4657
|Filename:
|DOD_109874669
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Activates New Unit in Germany, by SSG Angela Ohearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT