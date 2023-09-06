Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Activates New Unit in Germany

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Angela Ohearn 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    The 163rd Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command, activated during a ceremony following the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade deactivation ceremony hosted by the command Sep. 9, 2023, at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Elizabeth Arroyo-Fiske, the Chief of Justice for the 7th Mission Support Command, narrated the ceremony, and discusses the ceremony in this 1:00 video story.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 06:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896549
    VIRIN: 230909-A-GP059-4657
    Filename: DOD_109874669
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

