Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    161 ARW hanger b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    B-roll of the 161st Air Refueling Wing, Goldwater Air national Guard base, Phoenix, hangers. (US Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896548
    VIRIN: 230909-Z-CC902-1030
    Filename: DOD_109874612
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161 ARW hanger b-roll, by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Hangers
    Phoenix ANG
    GoldwaterANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT