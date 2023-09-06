JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS — U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 71st Fighter Generation Squadron load crew prepare and load AIM-120 and AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles onto an F-22 Raptor, practicing for the William Tell load crew competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Aug. 31, 2023. The competition utilizes advanced scenarios for Airmen from intelligence, weapons, munitions, logistics, and fighter squadrons to test their capabilities and encourage industry leaders to improve combat operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 12:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896534
|VIRIN:
|230830-F-QI804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109874264
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 William Tell, by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
