    2023 William Tell

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS — U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 71st Fighter Generation Squadron load crew prepare and load AIM-120 and AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles onto an F-22 Raptor, practicing for the William Tell load crew competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Aug. 31, 2023. The competition utilizes advanced scenarios for Airmen from intelligence, weapons, munitions, logistics, and fighter squadrons to test their capabilities and encourage industry leaders to improve combat operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 12:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896534
    VIRIN: 230830-F-QI804-1001
    Filename: DOD_109874264
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    Savannah
    1st Fighter Wing
    William Tell
    Air-to-Air Dominance

