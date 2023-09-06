Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    143rd IN Airborne Exercise in Kosovo B-roll

    KOSOVO

    08.22.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath 

    110th Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll of members of 1st Battalion, 143rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne), conduct an airborne exercise while deployed in Kosovo, Aug. 22, 2023, Kosovo.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 08:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896526
    VIRIN: 230822-Z-PJ209-1002
    Filename: DOD_109873794
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: ZZ

    Paratroopers
    KFOR
    Kosovo
    Airborne
    143rd
    StrongerTogether
    AATW

