143rd IN Airborne Exercise in Kosovo B-roll

B-roll of members of 1st Battalion, 143rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne), conduct an airborne exercise while deployed in Kosovo, Aug. 22, 2023, Kosovo.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 08:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896526
|VIRIN:
|230822-Z-PJ209-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109873794
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|ZZ
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
