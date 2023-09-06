Exercise Combined Joint Task Force Super Gaurda Shield (CJTF-SGS) wargames 2 Courses of Action (COA) during Operational Staff Exercise Super Gaurda Shield 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of exercise Combined Joint Task Force Super Gaurda Shield (CJTF-SGS) from Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI), U.S Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, and United Kingdom Defence Force wargame 2 Courses of Action (COA) during the operational planning portion of Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) in Surabaya, Indonesia, Sept. 09, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)