Exercise Combined Joint Task Force Super Gaurda Shield (CJTF-SGS) wargames 2 Courses of Action (COA) during Operational Staff Exercise Super Gaurda Shield 2023

Members of exercise Combined Joint Task Force Super Gaurda Shield (CJTF-SGS) from Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI), U.S Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, and United Kingdom Defence Force wargame 2 Courses of Action (COA) during the operational planning portion of Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) in Surabaya, Indonesia, Sept. 09, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)
