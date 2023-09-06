Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Chief Warrant Officer Change of Responsibility and the retirement ceremony for CW5 Timothy C. Gorden

    WA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Video by John Berezich 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Command Chief Warrant Officer Change of Responsibility and the retirement ceremony for CW5 Timothy C. Gorden on Sept 9, 2023 at Camp Murray, Wash.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 20:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 896515
    Filename: DOD_109873279
    Length: 01:13:15
    Location: WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Chief Warrant Officer Change of Responsibility and the retirement ceremony for CW5 Timothy C. Gorden, by John Berezich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

