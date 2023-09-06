June 30, 2024--this is a BIG DATE! It's the date Federal agencies should be entirely electronic with their record keeping. Through their skill and expertise, the Defense Logistics Agency Document Services team can help your agency meet important milestones. For more information about DLA Document Services visit: https://www.dla.mil/Document-Services/
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2023 14:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896499
|VIRIN:
|230909-D-LU733-3103
|PIN:
|505853-A
|Filename:
|DOD_109872791
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Fast FAQs: Going Electronic With Your Records (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
