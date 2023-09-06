DLA Fast FAQs: Going Electronic With Your Records (emblem)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    June 30, 2024--this is a BIG DATE! It's the date Federal agencies should be entirely electronic with their record keeping. Through their skill and expertise, the Defense Logistics Agency Document Services team can help your agency meet important milestones. For more information about DLA Document Services visit: https://www.dla.mil/Document-Services/

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 14:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

