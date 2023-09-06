Army field cooks prepare food in field at Saber Junction 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army culinary specialists from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment prepare breakfast for Soldiers in the field during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 9, 2023. Culinary specialists provide food in the field to Soldiers to ensure they are always ready to train and fight.



Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from August 28 to September 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)