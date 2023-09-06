Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Midshipmen Future Leaders of Tomorrow

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Max Arellano 

    2nd Marine Division

    Officer Candidates partake in the Career Orientation and Training for Midshipmen and the Professional Training of Midshipmen on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 18 to August 17, 2023. The Candidates go through a basic introduction and training evolution event to familiarize them with the primary warfare designators that they will eventually serve in, as well as provide them with exposure to what is often thier first fleet Marine Corps experience. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Max Arellano)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896396
    VIRIN: 230814-M-UP561-1001
    Filename: DOD_109871041
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    USMC
    MIDSHIPMEN
    USN
    2DMARDIV
