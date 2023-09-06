2023 Midshipmen Future Leaders of Tomorrow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Officer Candidates partake in the Career Orientation and Training for Midshipmen and the Professional Training of Midshipmen on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 18 to August 17, 2023. The Candidates go through a basic introduction and training evolution event to familiarize them with the primary warfare designators that they will eventually serve in, as well as provide them with exposure to what is often thier first fleet Marine Corps experience. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Max Arellano)