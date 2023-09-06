USASAC Leadership talk importance of DEOCS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We want to hear from you is the message USASAC leadership wants its employees to hear. The Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey is a tool for that. BG Brad Nicholson and CSM Stephen Burnley along with other members of Team USASAC share their thoughts on the importance of the DEOCS and want to encourage the organization's workforce to participate to ensure everyone's voice can be heard.