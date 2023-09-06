Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USASAC Leadership talk importance of DEOCS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    We want to hear from you is the message USASAC leadership wants its employees to hear. The Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey is a tool for that. BG Brad Nicholson and CSM Stephen Burnley along with other members of Team USASAC share their thoughts on the importance of the DEOCS and want to encourage the organization's workforce to participate to ensure everyone's voice can be heard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 12:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896393
    VIRIN: 230908-A-IK167-1001
    Filename: DOD_109870977
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASAC Leadership talk importance of DEOCS, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hanson
    USASAC
    DEOCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT