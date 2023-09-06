Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSPW 2023: DCMA Leadership Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Michael Dunbar, Misha King and Colton Wood

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    This product is one of five videos in a campaign supporting National Suicide Prevention Week September 10-16, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 12:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 896375
    VIRIN: 230908-D-D0449-1001
    Filename: DOD_109870644
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSPW 2023: DCMA Leadership Message, by Michael Dunbar, Misha King and Colton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Contract Management Agency
    DCMA
    Suicide Prevention Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT