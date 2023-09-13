Agency focuses on suicide awareness, prevention, intervention

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, over 48,000 Americans took their lives in 2021, making suicide a major cause of death in the United States. Defense Contract Management Agency leadership recently released a video in support of National Suicide Prevention Week.



“Suicide is not a new or exclusive problem,” said Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett, DCMA’s director, in a leadership video addressing suicide awareness, prevention and intervention. “Far too many of us have been impacted by it in our communities, among friends and neighbors, in our own families, even here at DCMA.”



This week DCMA will feature testimonial videos from agency employees in hopes their stories will help others heal and eliminate obstacles to getting help.



“There are people on our teams struggling right now,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Rising, DCMA’s senior enlisted advisor. “We need them to know they are not alone and that there are people and resources ready to help. Picking up the phone and dialing 9-8-8 connects directly to the suicide and crisis lifeline. For someone at risk, a single call may save a life.”



Bassett said we have an obligation to look out for each other and prevent suicides in our ranks. “It isn’t about the mission or our responsibilities as government employees – it’s about taking care of yourself and each other, especially regarding mental health and wellbeing,” he said. “This is the most important thing you can do, and it should always be a priority.”



Resources are accessible on the Get Help webpage on the DCMA public website. Agency employees can also quickly access these resources by clicking on the orange and yellow ribbon Get Help icon on their computer desktops, or on the home screen of their work phones and tablets.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.18.2023 Story ID: 453670 Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US